Famed pilot Chuck Yeager, who was first to break sound barrier, dies at 97

Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.
Famed pilot Chuck Yeager was the first to break the sound barrier.(Source: US Air Force/Defense Dept via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:49 PM EST
(Gray News) - Test pilot Gen. Chuck Yeager, who was the first to break the sound barrier, has died, according to his official Twitter account.

Yeager served as a fighter pilot in World War II before becoming a test pilot for the Air Force. He became the first person to travel faster than the speed of sound on Oct. 14, 1947.

He became a household name thanks to the 1983 film “The Right Stuff,” based on a novel by Tom Wolfe.

