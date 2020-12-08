Advertisement

Florida agents raid home of ousted COVID-19 data curator

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:30 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities have raided the home of the state’s former COVID data curator, who was ousted for making public remarks about the data.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Monday they’ve been investigating Rebekah Jones since early November after someone illegally accessed the state’s emergency alert health system.

Jones was fired from her post in May after she raised questions about Florida’s COVID-19 data. She had been reprimanded several times and was ultimately fired for violating Health Department policy by making public remarks about the information.

The governor’s office declined comment.

Jones said on Twitter that agents pointed a gun at her children.

