GoFundMe account created to help Lexington detective and family

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Communities, some even strangers, are showing their support to a Lexington Police detective and his family.

The are currently battling a child’s rare illness and their damaged home.

Police Detective Anthony Delimpo started a GoFundMe account for Detective Joe Holland, his wife Megan, and their two sons for the holiday season.

They have been facing obstacles and hardships for more than a year.

Delimpo explains in the GoFundMe post that Holland has worked for the Lexington Police Department for nearly 16 years and is a disabled veteran.

He goes on to write that Holland’s his youngest son, Kaiser, was diagnosed with a very rare seizure disorder that has no cure and continues to get worse.

Holland’s wife, Megan, has to feed their son through the tube four times a day.

To add on to the stress, Delimp describes how last summer, rainstorms led water to consistently pour into their home.

After multiple repairs and attempts to file insurance claims, mold developed in the home.

Their insurance claims were ultimately denied and they have had to move out of their home.

They currently live in an RV and have parked it in their driveway.

Delimpo says they were forced to file a lawsuit against the insurance company, but that is still going through the legal process and there is no real end in sight.

Megan, is a registered nurse, but had to take a leave of absence to be at home to take care of Kaiser, leading to an increasing amount of debt, and the inability to not only buy groceries, but also Christmas presents.

Delimpo and Holland worked together in the police department’s auto crimes unit for three years, and Delimpo has gone through his own struggles with a very sick child.

His son, Levi, has battled Ewing sarcoma, a rare bone cancer.

