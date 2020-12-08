Advertisement

Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January

How he relies on his family during a pandemic
How he relies on his family during a pandemic(Governor Beshear)
By Sam Dick
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m., Governor Andy Beshear’s restrictions on indoor dining and fitness centers with group classes expire.

Will he extend it past the 13th? And what does the governor expect to happen to schools in January? Will it still be virtual learning, or will some schools return to in-person education?

He also shares how much he depends on his family during a pandemic.

Join me for my interview with Governor Beshear at 5 & 6 p.m. on WKYT, and during the 7-8 p.m. Breakdown on The CW Lexington.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,972 new cases; gives update on vaccine
Greg Snow has been in the hospital since late-November, but he believes he’s turned a big...
Ky. man urges people to take virus seriously after ‘long, lonely and scary ride’ with COVID-19
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Family looking for answers after Madison County teen killed in crash
I-64 is shut down due to a crash.
I-64 back open after crash near Fayette-Scott County line
Jill Clayton hasn’t been heard from since around 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning when neighbors...
Sheriff: Rowan Co. woman’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance

Latest News

Provides solar energy
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Milder Changes For A Few Day
Crank & Boom launched the new flavor, Kamala Pecan, in November to honor Harris’ historic...
Crank & Boom flavor honoring Vice-President-elect Kamala Harris now shipping nationwide
Brandon Wilson
Near-fatal incident: Kentucky parents arrested after child ingests drugs, police say
The first vaccine shipment is expected by mid-December and will target frontline healthcare...
No current COVID-19 cases at Sayre Christian Village; residents no longer being isolated