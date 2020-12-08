Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On Sunday, December 13, at 11:59 p.m., Governor Andy Beshear’s restrictions on indoor dining and fitness centers with group classes expire.

Will he extend it past the 13th? And what does the governor expect to happen to schools in January? Will it still be virtual learning, or will some schools return to in-person education?

He also shares how much he depends on his family during a pandemic.

Join me for my interview with Governor Beshear at 5 & 6 p.m. on WKYT, and during the 7-8 p.m. Breakdown on The CW Lexington.

