Health dept. reports 237 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department reported 237 new COVID-19 cases for its report for Monday, December 7.

The report includes one new death and three additional deaths now confirmed as COVID-related from November.

The new cases bring the total number in Fayette County since the beginning of the pandemic to 19,247. The death toll is at 136.

The first week of December had 1,804 new COVID-19 cases.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

409 cases, Dec. 2

362 cases, Nov. 22

334 cases, Nov. 28

306 cases, Nov. 25

297 cases, Dec. 3

296 cases, Dec. 1

281 cases, Nov. 28

274 cases, Nov. 21

265 cases, Nov. 14

255 cases, Nov. 11

The state’s COVID-19 map still shows Fayette County in the red zone with 78.0 cases per 100,000 population. Red zone counties are those with 25 or more average daily cases per 100,000 people.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department wants people to know if they aren’t able to leave their house, but they need a COVID test, they can call the health department to have a test brought to them.

The state’s total number of cases is 202,592. The death toll is 2,082 and the state’s positivity rate is 9.60 percent.

