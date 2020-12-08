Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more day below normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’ll be tough out there for you today, but it will get better in a hurry!

Our temperatures will struggle and likely run just above the freezing mark. When we add in a little wind, you will find those wind chill readings below 32 degrees. This isn’t anything that impressive, but it is still pretty tough.

I expect to see temperatures come way up through the middle of the week and beyond. Many of us could see those numbers try to make a big run toward 60! It will be at the end of the week before we get to that point. Our first FULL week of December really will be on the milder side.

Another big system will approach by the weekend. It will bring us back to reality with the cold air blasting across Kentucky.

It is another Tuesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

