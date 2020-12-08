Advertisement

Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Detroit Mercy postponed again

The status of the Bluegrass Showcase game will be determined at a later date
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020 Pro Day. Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics(Chet White | UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – The Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Detroit Mercy on Dec. 15 in Rupp Arena has been postponed.

The game, originally scheduled for Nov. 27 in the Bluegrass Showcase and then rescheduled to Dec. 15 because of COVID-19 safety protocols, has been postponed a second time due to concerns with COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics, the Gazelle Group announced Tuesday.

The postponement is due strictly to testing and safety logistics. Both UK and Detroit Mercy will continue with their current practice and playing schedule. The health and safety of Wildcat student-athletes, coaches and staff remains UK Athletics’ No. 1 priority.

The status of the game – in addition to Detroit Mercy’s games vs. Morehead State and Richmond that were also a part of the Bluegrass Showcase –will be determined at a later date once COVID-19 protocols and calendar logistics provide the opportunity for a comprehensive and safe resolution.

UK ticket holders will receive communication via email if additional changes are made to Kentucky’s schedule throughout the season. Given the unusual nature of this season – specifically, the current unknowns related to postponed games getting rescheduled or canceled games getting replaced – UK Athletics appreciates the continued support, flexibility and understanding of its ticket holders. If circumstances change during the season and games are canceled and not rescheduled, UK Athletics will evaluate credit and refund options for the ticket portion of payment at the conclusion of the season.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,972 new cases; gives update on vaccine
Greg Snow has been in the hospital since late-November, but he believes he’s turned a big...
Ky. man urges people to take virus seriously after ‘long, lonely and scary ride’ with COVID-19
I-64 is shut down due to a crash.
I-64 back open after crash near Fayette-Scott County line
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Family looking for answers after Madison County teen killed in crash
Jill Clayton hasn’t been heard from since around 10 a.m. Thanksgiving morning when neighbors...
Sheriff: Rowan Co. woman’s boyfriend a suspect in her disappearance

Latest News

TV designations and tip times
Times, TV designations set for UK men’s basketball’s SEC schedule
EKU beats Morehead State 71-68.
EKU erases 16-point halftime deficit to beat Morehead State 71-68
Phil Hoskins named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Phil Hoskins named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina.
Beamer Ball 2: Shane Beamer takes over at South Carolina