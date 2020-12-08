Advertisement

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet sets up website for repairs at Brent Spence Bridge

The Brent Spence Bridge, seen here, connects Covington, Ky. to Cincinnati via Interstate 75.
The Brent Spence Bridge, seen here, connects Covington, Ky. to Cincinnati via Interstate 75.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has established a website to track repair progress at Brent Spence Bridge.

The bridge has been closed since early November, when a fiery crash shut down both the upper and lower decks.

Crews have begun removing concrete from the lower deck. Contractors have already replaced 16 steel beams on the upper deck.

State leaders hope to have the bridge functioning again before Christmas.

You can find information on progress, detours, and more information at brentspencerepair.com.

