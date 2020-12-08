Advertisement

Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closing to public

The clerk’s office made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.
The clerk’s office made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The motor vehicle departments of the Fayette County Clerk’s Office will close to the public beginning on Tuesday.

The clerk’s office made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.

They say all vehicle renewals and transfer paperwork will have to be mailed in or dropped off. There is a grey drop-off box near the 2nd-floor entrance in the Helix garage.

Beginning December 8th, 2020: The motor vehicle departments will close to the public. All vehicle renewals and...

Posted by Fayette County Clerk's Office on Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 1,972 new cases; gives update on vaccine
Greg Snow has been in the hospital since late-November, but he believes he’s turned a big...
Ky. man urges people to take virus seriously after ‘long, lonely and scary ride’ with COVID-19
The coroner identified the victim as Jordan Ledford.
Family looking for answers after Madison County teen killed in crash
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in...
Lawmakers say COVID-19 relief bill won’t offer $1,200 checks
COVID-19 has killed more than 2,000 in the commonwealth.
WKYT Investigates: How doctors determine a COVID-19 death

Latest News

If you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.
Still Serving: Oscar Diggs, The Ketch
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Health dept. reports 237 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington
Our numbers look really good over the next few days
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Temperatures will surge
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | One more day below normal