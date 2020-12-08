Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closing to public
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The motor vehicle departments of the Fayette County Clerk’s Office will close to the public beginning on Tuesday.
The clerk’s office made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning.
They say all vehicle renewals and transfer paperwork will have to be mailed in or dropped off. There is a grey drop-off box near the 2nd-floor entrance in the Helix garage.
