No current COVID-19 cases at Sayre Christian Village; residents no longer being isolated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Throughout the pandemic, we’ve shared stories about Sayre Christian Village, a long-term care facility experiencing an outbreak of COVID-19, 93 residents and some staff tested positive.

However, as of Tuesday, after 15 days of no positive cases, residents are finally able to release themselves from isolation precautions.

It’s a long-anticipated and exciting day.

Residents have not only been released from isolation precautions, the COVID unit in the skilled nursing facility is finally getting dismantled.

CEO Karen Venis says she knew it wouldn’t be a matter of if the virus made its way inside, but when. She says her residents are already compromised, so when they get sick, they get sick rapidly.

With no new cases in 15 days, Venis says window visits, admissions and a sense of normalcy are on the horizon.

Gene Bailey’s wife, Nancy, is a resident at the long-term care facility. She was one of the 93 residents to test positive for COVID-19.

Bailey usually visits his wife three times a day, but he was unable to during the outbreak. Tuesday is his first time seeing her in-person since October, and it couldn’t come soon enough.

”I got a lot of support from a lot of friends and family and church people, but still yet, it’s tough being home alone,” Gene said.

Venis says Sayre Christian Village is one of the 25 facilities getting the first wave of the COVID-19 vaccine. She says she anticipates residents will get them rapidly.

