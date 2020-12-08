Part of I-64 shut down near Fayette-Scott County line due to crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 are shut down near the Fayette-Scott County line due to a crash.

Lexington police say it happened before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

They say someone was driving west in the eastbound lanes when their vehicle hit a car and a tractor trailer.

Crews have blocked lanes from mile marker 69 to 74.

Police say they will be able to open one lane once some of the debris is cleared.

This story will be updated as it develops.

