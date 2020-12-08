Shop with a Cop programs continue but with changes

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - With COVID-19 changing just about everything, it’s also changing annual Shop with a Cop events in our area.

The events see police interact with and use donated funds to help children during the holiday season.

Gilbert Acciardo with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office says they did consider canceling their Shop with a Cop program but reconsidered, and this year especially with so many more people in need, they wanted to find a way to continue.

Acciardo says they have had Shop with a Cop during the Christmas season every year since 1996. Last year they served 200 children and their families, each child receiving $100 to buy a toy and clothing. But with COVID-19, they knew they had to make adjustments. Each child is limited to shopping with just one adult and everyone needs to wear masks. Temperature checks will be conducted upon entering the store.

“This year instead of having all 200 children and chaperones attend at the same time, every hour we will have another 40 group of children and their chaperones. It’s totally going to be different this year,” Acciardo said.

Somerset police say they too are continuing their program this year with many of the same precautions. They say one thing they may not be able to do, though, is visit inside hospitals this year.

We spoke with state police and they say instead of their traditional Shop with a Trooper event, troopers are delivering presents to children.

The Laurel County Shop with a Cop is this Saturday. Somerset police will have theirs on Dec. 19, and both will be at their respective Wal-Marts.

State police say their annual “Shop With A Trooper” event is much different this year because of Covid-19. More at 430 and 530 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/GG97zrZf5M — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) December 8, 2020

