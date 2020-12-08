Advertisement

Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19

By Shelby Lofton
Dec. 8, 2020
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr. Schuldheisz says there were no beds available when her husband needed to be admitted to the hospital.

“There was no room at the inn.” That’s what Dr. Schuldheisz was told as she desperately worked to get her husband a hospital bed.

The pulmonary critical care doctor and her family follow every COVID-19 guideline.

“When I come home from work, I strip in the garage, put on a robe, go take a shower,” Dr. Schuldheisz said.

She says her family wears masks religiously, but she believes one slip at a friend’s house is when they were exposed.

“We thought, we were outside four feet apart, we didn’t do anything and all of us got it,” Dr. Schuldheisz said.

She lost her sense of smell, but her husband’s symptoms quickly worsened.

“He was short of breath, his oxygen levels was in the 80s, I started proving him, putting him on his belly but his cough was terrible and I basically said, ‘you gotta go,’” Dr. Schuldheisz said.

When Steve arrived to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia in both lungs. Schuldheisz says he met all of the criteria, but they simply didn’t have any beds available in the COVID units.

Dr. Schuldheisz wants the public to understand the current reality.

“There’s an idea out there that we can play with this and you can just go to the ER, and they’re just going to magically take care of everything,” Dr. Schuldheisz said.

Hospital employees were able to treat Steve in the ER overnight and he’s expected to return home today.

Dr. Schuldheisz says though people may still be admitted for conditions unrelated to COVID-19, the units and beds specifically designed for the virus are overwhelmed.

