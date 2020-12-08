Advertisement

Still Serving: Oscar Diggs, The Ketch

If you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.
By Alex Walker
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 9:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Tuesday everyone. I hope you are all having a wonderful start to the week.

As we inch closer to winter, and the weather gets colder, I start to crave warm juicy burgers, and one of the best spots to grab one is Oscar Diggs in downtown Lexington.

Burgers are their specialty. They serve fresh Critchfield Beef on Eppings Artisan Buns. They are made to order and they go great with their scratch-made fries and onion rings.

Oscar Diggs has burger specials every weekend or you can select from their menu that features great salads and wraps, sandwiches and house-made soups. They are open from 11-9 every day, except Wednesday, and they have Sunday brunch from 11-3. Give them a call at (859) 523-8305 for curbside pickup and delivery.

Our next stop is the wonderful family-owned seafood restaurant The Ketch in Lexington. They have incredible seafood offerings ranging from raw oysters to crab cakes and impressive steamed seafood buckets. They also feature a Sunday brunch and seasonal offerings to go along with some great family-style dinners. Call in your order of delicious seafood and you can pick it up at The Ketch. Give them a call at (859) 277-5919.

And as always, if you have a restaurant that you want us to feature, email us at stillserving@wkyt.com.

