Times, TV designations set for UK men’s basketball’s SEC schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Television designations and tip times for all of Kentucky men’s basketball’s Southeastern Conference schedule were released by the league on Tuesday.

UK will be featured on a national telecast in every game. Kentucky’s early season nonconference games were previously announced. UK will play Texas in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 30. The tip time has not been designated, but it will be featured on the ESPN family of networks.

Fifteen of Kentucky’s 18 league games will be televised by ESPN’s family of networks (ESPN, ESPN2 or SEC Network) with three games late in the season slated for CBS.

With the exception of a couple of flex times, our 2020-21 schedule is now fully set.



In addition to the league slate, Kentucky has six nonconference games remaining, five of which will take place in December. All of the nonconference league games will be nationally televised as well.

Kentucky will play 27 games (24 regular-season games with one three-game multi-team event) allotted by the NCAA Division I Council for the 2020-21 season before postseason play.

The majority of tickets for the 2020-21 season have been sold as full-season packages, and fans are encouraged to check Ticketmaster.com for any ticket allotments that are returned and released closer to game days, as well as for verified resale tickets. All seating will be physically distanced in pods of two, three and four seats. Fans with questions are encouraged to reach out to the UK Ticket Office.

UK’s schedule has been every bit as tough as anticipated with two of the first four games featuring opponents currently ranked in Richmond and Kansas.

Next up, Kentucky will host Notre Dame on Saturday at noon in Rupp Arena. That game will be televised by CBS.

Following the Fighting Irish, UK will welcome Detroit Mercy on Dec. 15, play UCLA on Dec. 19 in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland, and then close out the early portion of nonconference play at Louisville on Dec. 26.

Five Kentucky opponents are ranked in the Dec. 8 Associated Press Top 25, including three nonconference opponents in Kansas (No. 5), Texas (No. 14), Richmond (No. 19) and Louisville (No. 25). UCLA received a vote as well.

Tennessee, at No. 12, is the other Southeastern Conference program ranked among the AP Top 25. Florida and Alabama sit just outside the top 25 and received votes.

Kentucky plays Tennessee, Florida and Alabama twice. Based on the current AP Top 25, UK will have six total matchups in 2020-21 against top-25 opponents.