UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fraternity at the University of Kentucky is being kicked off campus, in part, for failure to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and failure to comply.

The university says the two-year suspension comes after repeated violations of the student code of conduct. The fraternity appealed the decision, but a university panel upheld the suspension.

Members who live in the fraternity house will have to move out before the beginning of the next semester. This letter was sent to the students about moving out:

Dear Resident,

The University Appeals Board notified your chapter president late last week of its decision to uphold the two-year revocation of student organization registration status for Sigma Alpha Epsilon. This decision means the chapter facility will be closed and all residents will need to fully move out as was previously communicated to you.

Travis Buchanan, Fraternal Housing Coordinator, will contact each resident via email to schedule a time for you to remove your personal belongings from the facility. Residents must sign up for a move-out shift to allow for COVID-19 precautions to be in place.

Shifts will begin on December 14, and all residents must finish moving out of the facility by January 24, 2021. The University is closed December 19 through January 3, so there will not be move-out times available during this period.

Each resident will be allowed to bring one person with them to assist with move-out. The name of this person should be submitted to Travis Buchanan when you sign up for your move-out shift. All residents and their guests will need to follow COVID-19 precautions, including wearing a mask at all times.

Normal move-out procedures will be followed including a room inspection. Any damages to resident rooms will be noted to be billed to the resident as is standard procedure. Rooms should be returned to their condition at move in including bunking beds and doing general cleaning.

Residents can transfer their housing assignment, if they would like to remain in on campus housing. Residents who are interested in a new housing assignment should contact Campus Housing at (859) 257-1866. Campus Housing can answer all questions related to costs and billing for housing and dining for residents who transfer.

You can also learn more about the options and associated costs on the Campus Housing website. Residents should not have been charged for spring housing or dining costs yet; however, if there are issues or questions about billing, students should contact Campus Housing.

The University will work with the alumni and House Corporation officers of the chapter to remove organizational property. All chapter property will be stored and managed by the alumni of the chapter. Individual residents are not allowed to take chapter property.

Questions can be directed to Susan West at dean.west@uky.edu.

