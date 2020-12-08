Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,114 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 205,668 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.56 percent positivity rate.

There were 20 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 2,102.

As of Tuesday, 1,760 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 416 are in the ICU, and 207 are on ventilators. At least 30,358 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

The governor says more than three million COVID-19 tests have been performed in the state.

