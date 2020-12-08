With vaccine on the way, health officials still worried about rising COVID-19 numbers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Health experts are still determining the impact of Thanksgiving activities on the number of COVID-19 cases.

Last week, UK Hospital had its highest number of hospitalizations to date.

Staffers tell us on November 30 there were 86 people in the hospital being treated for the virus. By Friday, that number was down in the 70s, and yesterday it was back up to 85 with 20 people in the ICU.

Staffers track the hospital’s COVID-1919 numbers each afternoon as the number of people being admitted and discharged starts to settle in.

Monday, Governor Andy Beshear announced 1,700 people statewide were hospitalized for COVID-19, with 410 in the ICU and 210 on ventilators.

Even with vaccine shipments on the way, health experts worry about rising COVID-19 numbers. They explain more hospitalizations can overwhelm the healthcare system. They say vaccine distribution will take months.

That’s why they’re encouraging everyone to do their part to help slow the spread.

Health officials say you can also help slow the spread of COVID-19 by following these public health guidelines:

Wash your hands often

Avoid close contact with others

Wear a cloth face-covering in public

Stay home if you have symptoms.

