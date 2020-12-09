Advertisement

Canadian health officials approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

By ROB GILLIES
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s health regulator on Wednesday approved Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Health Canada posted on its website that the vaccine made by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer and Germany’s BioNTech is authorized.

Canada is set to receive up to 249,000 doses this month and 4 million doses of the vaccine by March.

The Canadian government has purchased 20 million doses of that vaccine, which requires people to receive two doses each, and it has the option to buy 56 million more.

Health Canada is reviewing three other vaccine candidates, including one from Moderna.

