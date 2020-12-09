Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Days Before Weekend Changes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve made it to the middle of the week and we have some very nice weather taking control of the pattern for the next few days. This much milder setup only lasts through the start of the weekend before big changes blow in this weekend. That’s when a strong cold front rolls into the state with rain, wind and a big drop in temps. Can we get some winter weather behind this front?

Temps out there today spike into the 50s as skies clean up nicely from the southwest. This southwest flow boosts temps toward the upper 50s and low 60s for Thursday into Friday. If you’re a fan of this, enjoy it. If you’re not a fan of it, it’s not going to stick around very long and goes bye-bye this weekend.

A storm system develops across the plains states and rides toward the Great Lakes Friday into Saturday. That drags a cold front across Kentucky with rain and gusty winds ahead of the boundary and a big temp drop behind it. The front is likely to slow down across the Appalachian Mountains as another low tried to develop and work along it. If that happens, it ups the ante on the potential for winter weather around here later Sunday and Monday. If it doesn’t develop, we would have to settle for some wraparound flakes behind the first low.

Another potential winter weather maker looks to follow this up sometime during the middle and end of next week.

