Advertisement

Google releases list of most popular searches of 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus...
FILE - In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, a sign is shown on a Google building at their campus in Mountain View, Calif.(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Google is out with its annual “Year in Search” list.

The search giant released the list Wednesday. It features the year’s top trending searches.

Compiling it for 2020 was a big job, considering the massive amount of newsworthy things that happened this year.

Google said global queries including the word “why” – such as “Why is toilet paper sold out?” – were searched more than in any year before.

Unsurprisingly, “election results” and “coronavirus” topped the U.S. trending searches list. Searches for “Zoom” and “PlayStation 5” were also among the top 10 in the U.S.

The “Year in Search” list for the U.S. also highlighted some of the year’s prominent losses, including Eddie Van Halen, Kobe Bryant, Naya Rivera, Chadwick Boseman, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and George Floyd, whose death sparked a nationwide reckoning on race.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years

Latest News

'Raining poop!': Apartment building tenants sweep animal waste off balcony in downtown Cleveland
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the ban on nonessential travel with the United...
Canadian health officials approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
As hospitals prepare to begin vaccinating people for COVID-19, normal operations are...
Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations
With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into...
Weeks after fire, Lexington Rescue Mission still able to help people as repairs continue
FILE - Army Gen. Lloyd J. Austin III, commander of U.S. Central Command, updates reporters at...
Biden seeks to counter doubters on pick for Pentagon chief