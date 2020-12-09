Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Beshear reported 3,481 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 209,136 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 9.23 percent positivity rate.

Today was the state’s sixth straight day with a declining positivity rate.

There were 16 reported COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday. The state death total is now 2,118.

The deaths reported Wednesday include two women, ages 81 and 94, and an 80-year-old man from Caldwell County; a 32-year-old man from Clark County; a 94-year-old man from Daviess County; a 65-year-old man from Floyd County; a 98-year-old woman from Harlan County; a 78-year-old woman and a 74-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 69-year-old woman from Livingston County; an 82-year-old man from Marshall County; an 82-year-old man from McLean County; a 69-year-old woman from Ohio County; an 89-year-old man from Owsley County; and a 68-year-old man from Webster County.

As of Wednesday, 1,792 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 412 are in the ICU, and 211 are on ventilators. At least 30,540 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“We continue to see some promising trends in our COVID-19 numbers. They are still far too high, but given that we were experiencing exponential growth before we took those difficult steps, this is evidence that we may not just be slowing down that growth, we may even be plateauing our cases,” said Gov. Beshear. “You have to slow down the train before you stop it, and you have to stop it before you turn it around.”

