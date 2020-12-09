Advertisement

Interactive | A look at hospital capacity in Kentucky

By Garrett Wymer
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - State leaders are keeping a close eye on hospital capacities across the state.

Overall, officials say the state is still in pretty good shape when it comes to hospital capacity. But there are regions where things are a lot tighter. Four of Kentucky’s 10 regions are flagged right now as areas of concern. That means ICU beds are 80 percent full or more. Those regions are in southern Kentucky, northern Kentucky and eastern Kentucky.

Here in central Kentucky, it’s close to three quarters full for in-patient beds and ICU beds and a little over a third capacity of ventilators. That’s the good news-- the governor says we should be OK when it comes to ventilators.

What they’re watching are ICU beds. In eastern Kentucky they’re above 90 percent full, which is a cause for concern according to the governor.

In part of southern Kentucky, including Pulaski County, ICU beds are at 95+ percent capacity, which is the highest in the state right now.

Southeastern Kentucky, including Laurel County, is looking a little better as about two-thirds of their ICU beds are full.

In northeastern Kentucky, including Fleming County and Rowan County, they’re using just 10 percent of available ventilators.

Something to keep in mind is that it’s not just COVID-19 patients, but whatever reason someone might end up in the hospital. As the governor said on Tuesday, hospital capacity doesn’t care why you’re there. You need ICU beds open for anyone who might need one and sometimes in emergencies, mere minutes can mean the difference in life and death.

