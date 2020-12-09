Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Milder temps are finally here

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are finally seeing the milder stuff roll across Kentucky.

Temperatures will finally climb to some very comfortable levels this afternoon. That past couple of days have not been the best for milder weather fans. Your time comes today and lasts through part of Saturday.

Another cold front will plow through the region on Saturday afternoon. It will bring wind, rain and even some snow. So we’ll go from tracking highs around 10 to 15 degrees above average back down to 5-10 below average. Enjoy the milder days because the colder air will run the show.

It is another Wednesday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.