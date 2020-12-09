Advertisement

Kentucky Senate GOP set to announce legislative priorities for 2021

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re expecting to learn more priorities of the Kentucky General Assembly on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans are expected to lay out their agenda during a 3 p.m. news conference.

House Republicans laid out their agenda a few weeks ago. Now, the other chamber in the capital will do the same Wednesday. Will it be similar to what Representatives said?

From the number of bills already pre-filed, we know that removing the governor’s emergency powers, or at least limiting them, will be a top priority.

Some of those bills, if made law, would limit executive orders or states of emergency to anywhere from 14 to 30 days or require the General Assembly to be called into session if the emergency goes beyond that. This is in response to a state Supreme Court decision that okayed the governor’s mandates based on a law passed previously that gave the governor emergency powers.

The budget will also likely be discussed, and House leaders say a one-year spending plan was the top priority for them. The legislature only passed a one-year plan this past year because of uncertainties with the pandemic.

The Kentucky General Assembly will gavel into session at noon on January 5.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public

Latest News

Woman says hoverboard sparked Lexington house fire
Woman says hoverboard sparked Lexington house fire
Lexington reports 217 new COVID-19 cases
Lexington reports 217 new COVID-19 cases
The small town of Wilmore, Kentucky is often described as a “modern-day Mayberry,” thanks in...
Still Serving: Solomon’s Porch
Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations
Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations
Kentucky Senate GOP set to announce legislative priorities for 2021
Kentucky Senate GOP set to announce legislative priorities for 2021