Kentucky Senate GOP set to announce legislative priorities for 2021

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re expecting to learn more priorities of the Kentucky General Assembly on Wednesday.

Senate Republicans are expected to lay out their agenda during a 3 p.m. news conference.

House Republicans laid out their agenda a few weeks ago. Now, the other chamber in the capital will do the same Wednesday. Will it be similar to what Representatives said?

From the number of bills already pre-filed, we know that removing the governor’s emergency powers, or at least limiting them, will be a top priority.

Some of those bills, if made law, would limit executive orders or states of emergency to anywhere from 14 to 30 days or require the General Assembly to be called into session if the emergency goes beyond that. This is in response to a state Supreme Court decision that okayed the governor’s mandates based on a law passed previously that gave the governor emergency powers.

The budget will also likely be discussed, and House leaders say a one-year spending plan was the top priority for them. The legislature only passed a one-year plan this past year because of uncertainties with the pandemic.

The Kentucky General Assembly will gavel into session at noon on January 5.

