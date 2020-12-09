Advertisement

Ky. educators weigh pros and cons of returning to in-person learning next semester

Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom....
Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom. But will it be safe to do so come January?(WKYT)
By Chelsea Jones
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - School districts are debating if students should return in person next semester. With COVID-19 cases rising, school leaders say it’s a tough call.

The pandemic has made a big impact on Kentucky’s education system.

Frequent tech problems and shortened instruction have many eager to get back to the classroom. But will it be safe to do so come January?

The Prichard Committee, a local nonprofit focused on improving educational outcomes, is weighing the pros and cons.

“Remote learning has left everyone feeling really challenged,” said Brigitte Blom Ramsey, President & CEO, Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “With the positivity rate as high as it is right now in Kentucky, 15% and more in some areas of the state, I think our health has to be the first priority.”

We spoke to a teacher who feels the same way.

“If our numbers are back to where we want them to be in person, I think that’s definitely what we all want,” said Susan Cintra, President of the Madison Co. Education Association. “We just want to keep our kids safe and our community safe.”

During an interview with WKYT, Governor Andy Beshear talked about the possibility of schools going back in person even in red counties. But he said his administration would find ways to protect staff. He explained teachers will be among the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I think the majority of us are ready to do what it takes to get back into the classroom,” Cintra said. “That may not be everybody, but I do think that we’re looking at taking the vaccine. We’re trusting our medical professionals.”

The governor has mentioned implementing a hybrid model for next semester, with some students returning in person and others remaining online. Members of the Prichard Committee say they support that idea.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public

Latest News

Provides solar energy
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Mild Days Before Weekend Changes
(MGN Image)
Lawsuit: Woman claims she was falsely charged with murder at age 16
Crews respond to a house fire on Spring Creek Drive on Dec. 9, 2020.
Woman says hoverboard sparked Lexington house fire
Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, started posting ads on various websites looking for work as...
Man advertising online for babysitter jobs arrested on child porn charges, feds say