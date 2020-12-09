Advertisement

Lancaster police honor boys who donated $200 to Shop with a Cop

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lancaster brothers got a special treat after giving a special donation.

Sam and Daniel Roberts, ages 10 and 13, saved up money to donate to the city’s Shop with a Cop program.

They went to drop off the $200 they saved, but they were a bit sad when no officers were available to say hi. When officers found out, they decided to surprise the boys with a bit of fanfare.

Police showed up at the boys’ home to surprise them and even give them a reward. They boys’ mother says it’s all about having a giving heart.

“They were totally fine with what happened yesterday. They weren’t there for the recognition, they were there to give some money to help some kids. So the fact that other people found it necessary to recognize them, it says a lot,” Maria Roberts said.

Daniel says he didn’t expect anything like this and he’s grateful for it. He says he’ll hang the award on his wall.

