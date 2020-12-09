Advertisement

Lawsuit: Woman claims she was falsely charged with murder at age 16

By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman filed a lawsuit against several officers claiming she was framed for a murder she did not commit.

Johnetta Carr was 16 years old when she was framed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in connection to the October 2005 murder of Planes Adolphe, according to the lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Adolphe was a cab driver from Haiti and had been dating Carr for about two months at the time of his death.

The lawsuit states, “the defendants continued ignoring key exculpatory evidence in their effort to falsely pin the murder on Ms. Carr.”

It continues to say the lead investigator, Defendant Tony Finch, manufactured a false statement for a woman he was questioning in the murder, and who was eventually charged, that implicated Carr and another man. The lawsuit states the other two people charged in the murder were also innocent.

Carr took an Alford plea to second-degree manslaughter, conspiracy to commit robbery, conspiracy to commit burglary and tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to serve 20 years imprisonment on April 14, 2008, according to court documents. She was released from prison in 2009 at the age of 20.

She was pardoned by Gov. Matt Bevin on Dec. 9, 2019.

According to Carr’s attorneys, Finch was also named in a defendant in the Kerry Porter v. City of Louisville lawsuit. Porter served 11 years in prison for a murder he did not commit and was eventually awarded a $7.5 million settlement from the city of Louisville.

