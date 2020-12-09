Lexington high school students start toy drive to honor Manny Caulk

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Honoring the late Superintendent Manny Caulk the best way they know how, all six Lexington high schools are hosting a toy drive ahead of Christmas.

“How are we going to bounce back from that, you only come by leaders like him every once in a while,” Frederick Douglass High School senior Bryson Berry said.

Berry told our Victor Puente when he heard about the death of Caulk, he wanted to do something to honor him.

He was inspired by a visit to the Angel Tree, where kids list their Christmas wishes for others to buy.

“And there was one kid that stuck out to me. He was asking for essential items. These kids are in need of so much. If we can do something as little as buying one toy and contributing then we need to do it,” Berry said.

Berry says he talked to his principal about starting a toy drive, in Caulk’s memory, with the toys going to elementary students in need.

The original idea was just to collect toys at Frederick Douglass, but they soon realized this is a chance for every high school to honor their superintendent by helping children. Once the Frederick Douglass Student Council got involved, they asked other schools to join in.

“What a more perfect way to honor him,” student council sponsor Nicole Bersaglia said. “He was such an advocate and a champion for all kids and all students so this is just, really this has been kind of the perfect thing that we can think of to honor him.”

Starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., people will be able to drop off new toys to bins outside of Fayette County’s six public high schools. Then they’ll be taken to kids in elementary schools that feed into each of them.

The hope is this could become a yearly tradition.

“Douglass, we just started four years ago so starting new traditions is very big here. And I’m sure that there’s leaders behind me, classes below me that’ll want to keep this going.”

Organizers say the big toys for younger children include Legos, LOL Dolls, Spider-Man and dinosaurs, but any new toy would be appreciated.

