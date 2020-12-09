Advertisement

Man advertising online for babysitter jobs arrested on child porn charges, feds say

By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 29-year-old man advertising online for babysitter jobs was arrested Monday by federal agents on child pornography charges.

Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, started posting ads on various websites looking for work as a babysitter in 2010, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio David DeVillers.

McConnell used websites including SitterCity.com, Care.com, Craigslist.org and possibly others.

The 29-year-old was found to have created 20 ads on Craigslist offering childcare as recently as October 2020, according to DeVillers.

Court documents unsealed Tuesday say FBI agents in Texas went undercover on Kik messenger and found McConnel in a group called “Toddlers.”

The members in the group exchanged hundreds of videos and pictures of child rape, per the court documents.

McConnell allegedly had child pornography showing “pre-pubescent and pubescent boys engaged in sexually explicit conduct while wearing diapers,” according to DeVillers.’

FBI Special Agent Dave Hall says McConnell possessed and transported the images.

“It’s very alarming. We take it very seriously,” Hall said. “We believe there are more victims out there that are associated with this case.”

McConnell had a court appearance Tuesday. He faces 5-20 years in prison for transporting child pornography and another 10 years for possessing it.

Agents are asking people to come forward if they have any information about McConnell.

“We’re trying to protect the public, especially the dynamics of the younger generations,” Hall said. “The relief will come to the victims and the community in general.”

Anyone who might be a victim of his is asked the FBI at 513-979-8611.

