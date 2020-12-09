Still Serving: Solomon’s Porch

JESSAMINE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Many area restaurants have managed to stay open, in spite of pandemic restrictions. But they need your help to stay afloat.

A unique restaurant in Jessamine County is also Still Serving.

The small town of Wilmore, Kentucky is often described as a “modern-day Mayberry,” thanks in large part to locally owned businesses like Solomon’s Porch.

“In Acts, it’s referenced as the part of Solomon’s temple where the apostles would meet and greet and hang out,” said owner Erin Gibson.

Unfortunately, the simple act of getting together to break bread is starting to feel like a distant memory thin the age of social distancing. Gibson says our recent drop in temperatures is translating into a drop in sales.

The catering side of the business is struggling as well because of restrictions on big events like weddings and reunions.

Despite all that, Gibson is counting her blessings.

“The community of Wilmore has really rallied around us and has shown a great deal of support for us,” Gibson said.

She says the key to their success is their great food, which features a host of Kentucky proud items.

“Local charm, with employees that love to serve, local artisan’s work on display as far as crafts are concerned, and we just love people,” Gibson said. “We’re really anxious to reopen and start serving so we can get to know our customers even better.”

You can find a running list of area restaurants that are Still Serving here.

