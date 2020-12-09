UKPD asking for toy donations for annual ‘Cram the Cruiser’ event

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cruiser parked outside of the University of Kentucky Police Department Headquarters isn’t there to stop speeders or catch people texting and driving.

The police car’s top lights are signaling the fourth annual UKPD Cram the Cruiser event.

“Every year we do a big toy drive,” UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said. “We take three or four truckloads or cruisers full of toys up to the children’s hospital.”

It gives kids at Kentucky Children’s Hospital a Christmas to remember and ensures that Jonathan Ard’s life is never forgotten.

“Jonathan was a special forces soldier that lost his life to a rare form of cancer at Markey Cancer Center,” Monroe said.

So Ard’s family partners with UKPD collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids ages infant to teen.

Until Dec. 18, when UK Police Chief Joe Monroe switches his police uniform for a Santa suit to deliver those toys.

“Last year we had about four carloads of toys that we took up there so we would love to surpass that,” Monroe said. “Even if people can only bring one toy, we’ll take that.”

Even in a pandemic, UKPD is committed to protect and serve this Christmas tradition.

“This year, probably more than any year, it’s very important because people are struggling financially,” Monroe said. “Our world has been turned upside down and inside out so to speak and it’s very hard on these young kids and that’s why it’s important to us to make sure these kids have a Christmas.”

If you want to donate, you can drop off toys at the UK Police Department Headquarters on Euclid Avenue.

