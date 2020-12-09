UK to make changes to COVID-19 guidelines for spring semester

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a semester of ups and downs for University of Kentucky students. And after failure to follow COVID-19 guidelines, one fraternity will face the consequences for the next two years.

“This organization has had some issues over the years. So the compilation of that made it so the two-year suspension was warranted,” UK spokesperson Jay Blanton said.

Blanton says other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity include misuse of alcohol and failure to comply.

“It doesn’t happen often, but when it does, I think it underscores the fact that the institution takes these matters of health and safety and the student code of conduct very seriously,” Blanton said.

Blanton said for the most part, students followed the testing procedures and guidelines like they were supposed to during the fall semester.

“We felt pleased. It wasn’t perfect. We’ve got things were going to learn and do better next semester as we try to make that experience for students, faculty and staff even better,” Blanton said.

There will be even more testing done next semester, including random testing and wastewater testing. Blanton says the objective is to get students on campus by January 25 and then hopefully keep them in the campus bubble.

“We had a couple different groups who actually visited different campuses throughout the county during the fall to take a look at what are some best practices because we’re always trying to learn and get better,” Blanton said.

Blanton says they hope to have a detailed plan of what the increased testing will look like exactly released in a few weeks.

