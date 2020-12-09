Advertisement

Weeks after fire, Lexington Rescue Mission still able to help people as repairs continue

With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into...
With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into the winter months, help for the Lexington Rescue Mission and those they serve couldn’t have come soon enough.(WKYT)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in November, we reported on a fire that caused extensive damage at the Lexington Rescue Mission.

Over the past several weeks, several organizations have reached out to help them continue their mission and, now, another local nonprofit is joining in while they make repairs.

With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into the winter months, help for the Lexington Rescue Mission and those they serve couldn’t have come soon enough.

It has been nearly four weeks since a fire caused extensive damage to the Lexington Rescue Mission’s building, but, thanks to help from others, they have been able to continue on.

According to Laura Carr, the executive director of the mission, it’s now, more than ever, that people in their community need the help they provide due to the freezing temperatures we’ve been experiencing.

Now, with the Robert H. Williams Cultural Center joining in to help, the Lexington Rescue Mission is now able to provide even more help to the area.

“It’s literally just down the street, just a block or two away, so, the folks that live in this neighborhood, many of whom don’t have their own transportation and walk to the mission, for them to be able to come and get a meal and get the care that they need and it’s not going to be a burden on them that’s what’s really amazing about this whole thing,” Carr said.

Carr says it could still be several months before all the repairs are finished here at the Lexington rescue mission, but says they’re just so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community so they can continue serving those in need.

The Lexington Rescue Mission says they could always use more help through donations as they repair their building and plan to invest in new kitchen equipment.

The best way to do that is through their online portal.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years

Latest News

As hospitals prepare to begin vaccinating people for COVID-19, normal operations are...
Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations
Multiple workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of a former power plant in Adams County,...
Workers unaccounted for after collapse at closed power plant in Ohio, sheriff says
Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, started posting ads on various websites looking for work as...
Man advertising online for babysitter jobs arrested on child porn charges, feds say
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Lexington reports 217 new COVID-19 cases