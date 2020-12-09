Weeks after fire, Lexington Rescue Mission still able to help people as repairs continue

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back in November, we reported on a fire that caused extensive damage at the Lexington Rescue Mission.

Over the past several weeks, several organizations have reached out to help them continue their mission and, now, another local nonprofit is joining in while they make repairs.

With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into the winter months, help for the Lexington Rescue Mission and those they serve couldn’t have come soon enough.

It has been nearly four weeks since a fire caused extensive damage to the Lexington Rescue Mission’s building, but, thanks to help from others, they have been able to continue on.

According to Laura Carr, the executive director of the mission, it’s now, more than ever, that people in their community need the help they provide due to the freezing temperatures we’ve been experiencing.

Now, with the Robert H. Williams Cultural Center joining in to help, the Lexington Rescue Mission is now able to provide even more help to the area.

“It’s literally just down the street, just a block or two away, so, the folks that live in this neighborhood, many of whom don’t have their own transportation and walk to the mission, for them to be able to come and get a meal and get the care that they need and it’s not going to be a burden on them that’s what’s really amazing about this whole thing,” Carr said.

Carr says it could still be several months before all the repairs are finished here at the Lexington rescue mission, but says they’re just so grateful for the outpouring of support from the community so they can continue serving those in need.

The Lexington Rescue Mission says they could always use more help through donations as they repair their building and plan to invest in new kitchen equipment.

The best way to do that is through their online portal.

