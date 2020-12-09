WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy wants to share this story.

Kristen first started as a reporter for WKYT back in 2010. Now, she’s anchors WKYT News at Noon. Thanks to alert viewers reaching out to her, she will be having surgery next week.

When that first email came, Kristen says she didn’t think twice.

“I got another email. And, I think about by the third one, it came from a retired physician, and that was when I started listening,” Kristen said.

Kristen made the announcement about what she found out from her doctor Wednesday on WKYT News at Noon:

“I have surgery scheduled soon for the removal of this. It is a mass on my thyroid that I would have never had noticed if it were not for you, our viewers,” she said. “I started getting emails about two months ago. Viewers had genuine concerns. So, did my doctors. Testing shows there is a 50 percent risk it is cancer so they are going to remove it next week.”

Kristen will be here until her surgery at the end of next week. She plans to be back with us on December 28.

Kristen and her husband, Lee K. Howard, a familiar face behind WKYT’s sports desk, have two children. They are truly a part of the WKYT family, which also includes loyal, and astute, viewers.

