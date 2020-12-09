Advertisement

Woman says hoverboard sparked Lexington house fire

Crews respond to a house fire on Spring Creek Drive on Dec. 9, 2020.
Crews respond to a house fire on Spring Creek Drive on Dec. 9, 2020.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A family was forced from their home following an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on Spring Creek Drive in the Hartland neighborhood.

A woman living in the home told WKYT that she thinks a hoverboard sparked the fire.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Fire Department said the origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

The woman and four kids were able to safely get out of the home.

Most of the damage was contained to one room.

