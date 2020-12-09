Advertisement

Workers unaccounted for after collapse at closed power plant in Ohio, sheriff says

Multiple workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of a former power plant in Adams County,...
Multiple workers are unaccounted for in the collapse of a former power plant in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.(Source: Gray News)
By Gray Media
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple workers are trapped and unaccounted for inside a collapsed former power plant in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse occurred during a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rogers said it’s not clear how many workers are unaccounted for.

Multiple rescue crews are on scene right now working to get to them, and more crews are on the way, the sheriff said.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

The Killen Station “retired” along with another power plant in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, at the end of May in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.

Killen Station was a 618-megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.

The station provided safe, reliable power and was an integral part of Adams County’s economy and a partner in the community, according to Craig Jackson, president and chief executive officer of DPL Inc.

“We are incredibly proud of the men and women at the plants and thank them for their dedicated service,” he said in the news release.

The release also said:

“DPL recognizes the extent of the impact the decision to retire the J.M. Stuart and the Killen Stations has on our people and the communities in which they live. We are proactively managing workforce transitions, including opportunities to be redeployed within AES’ portfolio, as well as financial support for workforce development and job retraining efforts in Adams County.”

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years

Latest News

As hospitals prepare to begin vaccinating people for COVID-19, normal operations are...
Kentucky Blood Center in critical need of donations
With winter weather already impacting much of our region and more to come as we get deeper into...
Weeks after fire, Lexington Rescue Mission still able to help people as repairs continue
Ryan McConnell, 29, of Cincinnati, started posting ads on various websites looking for work as...
Man advertising online for babysitter jobs arrested on child porn charges, feds say
There are still multiple free testing sites in the City of Lexington. The health department...
Lexington reports 217 new COVID-19 cases