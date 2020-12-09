Workers unaccounted for after collapse at closed power plant in Ohio, sheriff says

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - Multiple workers are trapped and unaccounted for inside a collapsed former power plant in Adams County, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

The collapse occurred during a controlled demolition of one of the buildings at the closed Killen Generating Station on U.S. 52, said Sheriff Kimmy Rogers.

The incident was reported at about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Rogers said it’s not clear how many workers are unaccounted for.

Multiple rescue crews are on scene right now working to get to them, and more crews are on the way, the sheriff said.

U.S. Congressman Brad Wenstrup (R-Ohio) said in a tweet that he was monitoring the situation: “Please join me in praying for the safety of all those involved.”

The Killen Station “retired” along with another power plant in Adams County, J.M. Stuart, at the end of May in response to declining market conditions, according to Dayton Power & Light.

Killen Station was a 618-megawatt facility co-owned by AES Ohio Gen and Vistra Energy with a coal-fired generating unit and combustion turbine, the utility said in a news release when the facility closed.

The station provided safe, reliable power and was an integral part of Adams County’s economy and a partner in the community, according to Craig Jackson, president and chief executive officer of DPL Inc.

“We are incredibly proud of the men and women at the plants and thank them for their dedicated service,” he said in the news release.

The release also said:

“DPL recognizes the extent of the impact the decision to retire the J.M. Stuart and the Killen Stations has on our people and the communities in which they live. We are proactively managing workforce transitions, including opportunities to be redeployed within AES’ portfolio, as well as financial support for workforce development and job retraining efforts in Adams County.”

