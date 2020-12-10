2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - Southbound Interstate 75 is shut down in northern Kentucky Thursday morning due to a double fatal crash that also hospitalized two children, Erlanger police say.

One of the children appears to be in critical condition.

Police say they hope to reopen the highway in time for the morning commute at 5 a.m.

The crash was reported about midnight when a white pickup truck struck a construction vehicle.

The people who died and the children who are hurt were in the pickup truck.

The driver in the construction vehicle suffered a minor injury, police say.

