Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Another mild day before changes move in

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue our stretch of milder temperatures to end the week, but changes are just right around the corner, with a wintry blast on the way.

As we head later into this evening and tonight, temperatures will cool reasonably quickly through the 50s and into the 40s. Skies will remain mostly clear, which aids in the cooldown for tonight, and winds will stay light to moderate to add just a touch of wind chill around the region. By late tonight and into the overnight, temperatures will fall further into the lower-40s and upper-30s.

Friday morning will stay on the cool side in the upper 30s for many. Skies will be mostly clear for the start of the day, and then as we progress, they’ll become cloudier as another system moves closer. Fortunately, dry conditions will persist throughout the day, with mild temperatures surging back in. Highs by Friday afternoon and evening are expected to reach back into the upper 50s and lower 60s with sustained southwest winds of 10-15mph and gusts of 20+mph possible.

Once we get into the weekend, we have a sort of one-two punch of systems that moves in. First, on Saturday, we’ll have gusty showers push through, and then that’ll be followed by a big cool down into Sunday. Another system will then pass late Sunday and into Monday with the potential to bring in a wintry mix and snow chances. Models are still trying to nail down the second system’s path, but at this point, it looks like southern and southeastern Kentucky could see the better snow chances. It’s still too early to call for snowfall, but we’ll keep you updated as the forecast becomes clearer.

