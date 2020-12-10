Advertisement

Century old artifacts discovered during Town Branch Commons Project in Lexington

Thousands of artifacts discovered
By Sam Dick
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 1:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -As the future of downtown Lexington is paved and constructed for the Town Branch Commons Project, the past is also being uncovered going back to the early and mid-1800′s.

The nearly $40-million project is putting in walking and biking paths along Vine Street, and eventually on Midland Avenue.

During the digging, thousands of artifacts were discovered that paint a picture of life in the 1800s.

The project’s archaeologist, Jason Flay, found the foundation of small businesses and homes near Triangle Park, a cistern, pieces of children’s toys, and much more.

Tonight on WKYT at 6, we’ll explore some of what they discovered, and what it says about life in Lexington more than a century ago.

Then on the Breakdown, from 7-8 tonight on The CW Lexington, we’ll talk live with the Director of the Town Branch Commons Project about the trail system through downtown and the artifacts.

