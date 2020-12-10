Advertisement

Couple asks for driver involved in deadly Madison Co. crash to come forward

By Shelby Smithson
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police in Madison County are still investigating a crash that happened early Saturday morning, killing 18-year-old Jordan Ledford.

Ledford’s car was the only one at the scene when police responded, but witnesses believe it could have been a hit and run.

It happened at the intersection of Red House Rd. and Highway 627. When Steven and Amy Witten were driving home, they found a crashed car in the middle of the road.

The couple told our Shelby Smithson they swerved to miss it, nearly losing control of their own car. They came to a stop a little ways up the road in front of a blue tractor trailer that was pulled off on the shoulder. While turning around to try to help, Steven says they noticed the front of the tractor trailer was damaged.

The couple drove back to Ledford’s car to help and called 911, but before police got to the scene, the tractor trailer was gone.

“When we were in our search for whoever was in the vehicle, that truck took off and unfortunately we were in such a panic, we didn’t get a perfect description and we did not hear the truck take off. We couldn’t believe that this truck driver would leave the scene and this family has gone through such a tragedy and this makes it 100% worse,” Amy said.

The couple hopes by sharing what they saw, it will encourage others who might have seen a damaged blue tractor trailer, or even the driver of that truck to come forward.

Police are looking into the possibility that the tractor trailer was involved in the crash. Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

