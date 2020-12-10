Advertisement

Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55

Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State
Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State
Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State(Taylor Johnson)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) - Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State to a 77-55 win over Transylvania. De’Von Cooper had 10 points for Morehead State (2-4). Skyelar Potter added eight points and 10 rebounds. Johni Broome had seven rebounds. Zach Larimore had 18 points for the Pioneers. Brandon Cromwell added 12 points. Dominique Turner had seven rebounds.

Most Read

How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Other violations against the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity include misuse of alcohol and...
UK fraternity suspended from campus for two years
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports 3,114 new COVID-19 cases; 20 deaths
Clerk Don Blevins Jr. says one employee has a confirmed COVID case, and a second employee has a...
Motor vehicle departments at Fayette Co. Clerk’s Office closed to public

Latest News

Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
No. 9 Kentucky women beat Marshall 79-45 to improve to 5-0
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman named Broyles Award nominee
Isaiah Jackson. Devin Askew. Olivier Sarr. Terrence Clarke. Dontaie Allen. John Calipari. 2020...
Kentucky men’s basketball vs. Detroit Mercy postponed again
TV designations and tip times
Times, TV designations set for UK men’s basketball’s SEC schedule