Floyd County community lights up park for teacher diagnosed with colon cancer

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MINNIE, Ky. (WYMT) - When Tina Mosley called on the community to help decorate the Minnie Park for Christmas, she did not know a cancer diagnosis would put a stop to her plans. But community members decided to come together to shine a little light for the second-grade teacher in the days to come.

Mosley sent out a call to action a few months ago, asking the community to help decorate the park for Christmas. Kolby Huff, friend and co-worker, said the idea came as no surprise. He said Mosley is all about giving to the people in her Floyd County community.

“Anything that she can do to support the community and the kids and all the people in the community, she does. So this was an opportunity for people to really give back to someone that has really embedded themselves in giving to others,” Huff said.

Since her cancer diagnosis requires her focus at the moment, she was unable to make the park into the Christmas scene she hoped. But the people who love her wanted to make sure she got a little light before she headed into surgery Monday.

“Anyone that knows Tina knows that she is someone that pours her heart and passion into everything that she does,” said Huff. “Some of the things that she’s very passionate about would be Christmas and kids.”

Huff said Mosley quickly got sicker than she anticipated after her diagnosis and was unable to spearhead the project the community was ready to step in.

“Anything that anyone could do to uplift her spirits was something that needed to happen,” he said.

So a group of people gathered to light up the park, decorating in her honor. They added lights, inflatables, and cut-outs to the area and hoisted a blue ribbon cut-out above the park entrance to represent colon cancer awareness.

On top of the decorations, South Floyd Elementary and many other schools across the region wore blue Monday, sharing selfies with “#TeamTina” to give her a boost of support.

“It started here in our school, but then it really spread throughout the district and other counties,” Huff said.

He said the community support for Mosley speaks volumes about the impact she has had on those around her.

“There were so many people involved,” Huff said. “It’s just a beautiful thing living in a community where people really want to rally behind one another in support.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

