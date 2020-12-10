Advertisement

Funeral arrangements announced for Superintendent Manny Caulk

Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk
Fayette County Public Schools Superintendent Manny Caulk(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Fayette County school system has announced the funeral arrangements for Superintendent Manny Caulk.

Friday night at 5:30 there will be a candlelight vigil led by students, which will be outside the former central office building on East Main St. Attendees ere encouraged to bring flowers and will have the opportunity to write a message on cards available on site.

Then from 9:00 a.m. until noon on Saturday, there will be a drive thru visitation at Bracktown First Baptist Church. That’ll be followed by a celebration of life at 1:00 p.m., also at the church.

In-person attendance for the service will only be for family, but it will be streamed on Vimeo, Youtube and Facebook.

