Advertisement

How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

By AJ Cabbagestalk and Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: 4:59 p.m.:

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cindy Wiseman, Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Service, with Kentucky Power said the colder months is when the company sees an increase in demand as customers use more power.

”Heating and cooling symptoms make up 50% of a customer’s electric bill,” said Wiseman.

Wiseman said older heat pumps and electric heaters can increase utility bills. She said servicing your older equipment can pay off in the long run.

”If your heat pump is running in aux mode, or auxiliary mode or emergency heat you need to have that looked at,” said Wiseman. “That can really run your bill up.”

Experts suggest opening your blinds to let in the sun and heat. They also recommend changing dirty filters to help keep costs low.

“Insulation in your attic spaces, or crawl spaces can help as well,” added Wiseman.

A program from Team Kentucky called Healthy at Home Ulitiy Assistance Fund can help those struggling to pay their electric bills.

“Is a great assistance to help people through COVID and there’s some qualifications,” said Wiseman.

Those who have experienced a job loss or reduced wages or hours can help people get up to $400 in assistance in current or future electric bills.

“Those are all being handled by the Community Action Agencies and there are agencies all over the Commonwealth,” added Wiseman.

Kentucky Power offers relief programs to customers. You can find more information here.

Original Story:

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announce that Kentuckians will no longer receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills come the end of the year.

Kentuckians who are struggling to pay water sewer, electric and gas bills due to COVID-19 will receive help from the $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund. Those who qualify may receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay for gas or electricity.

The $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund expires December 31, 2020. If you are eligible for the funds, you are encouraged to apply now.

Money will be distributed statewide due to the partnering of Team Kentucky and Kentucky’s Community Action Network. An income 200% above the poverty line is needed in order to received funds.

“We know that many of the people who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic also face the highest utility bills relative to their total income,” Governor Beshear said. “These one-time payments can make a huge difference in keeping the lights, water or heat on this winter. Kentuckians shouldn’t have to choose between feeding their families and keeping them warm.”

Applications are available on the Community Action Network of Kentucky website, or call 800-456-3452. Necessary documentation to obtain funds is listed on the website.

“We know there is great need and we are urging everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply for this funding,” said Secretary Goodman. “But please do it quickly. We don’t want you to miss out.”

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
3 hospitalized, 2 unaccounted for in Ohio power plant collapse, sheriff says
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

The deadline to submit is December 23.
Kentucky students invited to participate in election-themed contests
One of the children is in serious condition.
2 killed, 2 children hospitalized in crash on I-75 in northern Kentucky
The Fayette County school system has announced the funeral arrangements for Superintendent...
WATCH | Funeral arrangements announced for Superintendent Manny Caulk
It’s been almost two weeks since Jill Clayton’s family last heard from her.
WATCH | Search parties continue for missing woman in Rowan County
As people around the world track the progress of COVID-19 vaccines overseas and in the U.S.,...
WATCH | Health group encouraging all Kentuckians to ‘buy in’ to getting vaccine