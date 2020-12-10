How to save on electric bills: Kentucky utility assistance expiring December 31

Update: 4:59 p.m.:

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Cindy Wiseman, Vice President of External Affairs and Customer Service, with Kentucky Power said the colder months is when the company sees an increase in demand as customers use more power.

”Heating and cooling symptoms make up 50% of a customer’s electric bill,” said Wiseman.

Wiseman said older heat pumps and electric heaters can increase utility bills. She said servicing your older equipment can pay off in the long run.

”If your heat pump is running in aux mode, or auxiliary mode or emergency heat you need to have that looked at,” said Wiseman. “That can really run your bill up.”

Experts suggest opening your blinds to let in the sun and heat. They also recommend changing dirty filters to help keep costs low.

“Insulation in your attic spaces, or crawl spaces can help as well,” added Wiseman.

A program from Team Kentucky called Healthy at Home Ulitiy Assistance Fund can help those struggling to pay their electric bills.

“Is a great assistance to help people through COVID and there’s some qualifications,” said Wiseman.

Those who have experienced a job loss or reduced wages or hours can help people get up to $400 in assistance in current or future electric bills.

“Those are all being handled by the Community Action Agencies and there are agencies all over the Commonwealth,” added Wiseman.

Kentucky Power offers relief programs to customers. You can find more information here.

Original Story:

Governor Andy Beshear and Energy Environment Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Goodman announce that Kentuckians will no longer receive assistance to pay overdue utility bills come the end of the year.

Kentuckians who are struggling to pay water sewer, electric and gas bills due to COVID-19 will receive help from the $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund. Those who qualify may receive up to $500 for water and wastewater bills and up to $400 to pay for gas or electricity.

The $15 million Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund expires December 31, 2020. If you are eligible for the funds, you are encouraged to apply now.

Money will be distributed statewide due to the partnering of Team Kentucky and Kentucky’s Community Action Network. An income 200% above the poverty line is needed in order to received funds.

“We know that many of the people who have been hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic also face the highest utility bills relative to their total income,” Governor Beshear said. “These one-time payments can make a huge difference in keeping the lights, water or heat on this winter. Kentuckians shouldn’t have to choose between feeding their families and keeping them warm.”

Applications are available on the Community Action Network of Kentucky website, or call 800-456-3452. Necessary documentation to obtain funds is listed on the website.

“We know there is great need and we are urging everyone who thinks they are eligible to apply for this funding,” said Secretary Goodman. “But please do it quickly. We don’t want you to miss out.”

