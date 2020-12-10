Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | A solid run at 60 degrees

Our milder run begins today
Our milder run begins today(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 6:40 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It is hard to think about it, but we are about to run at 60 degrees today and tomorrow.

Does 60 degrees sound nice to you? As you can imagine, we can’t even agree on whether we like 60 degrees in December or not. Numbers like that will be with us again today and probably tomorrow. Tracking highs like that will put us in the range of 10-15 above normal. Most of us should be around 45 degrees. We’ll get to 45 and then pass it way up!

A weekend cold front will bring wind, rain, and snow. It looks like some of the stronger gusts will blow in around 30mph or higher. When you get a cold front like this one in here for December, it means business. The other side of this one will bring temperatures way down.

There is a lot of disagreement about what happens after the front. Some of the models develop another wave that will roll along the front and bring a decent snow chance. Other stuff has some general snow showers. Either way, we’ll be right on top of it.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

