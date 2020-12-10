Kentucky students invited to participate in election-themed contests

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s Secretary of State is inviting students to participate in two election-themed contests.

Winners will receive prizes and appear in a public ceremony.

Students in grades 9 through 12 are asked to submit essays addressing the following prompt:

“What changes should Kentucky make to its election system, and why?” Please limit your suggestions to those which would not require a constitutional amendment, and your essay to 1,000 words.”

Students in grades 6 through 8 can participate in a slogan contest with the following prompt:

“Secretary Adams is launching the Frederick Douglass Award to encourage voter registration efforts in Kentucky schools. Write a slogan for the launching of this program.”

Students can send submissions to the following address:

ATTN: Essay and Slogan Contest

Office of the Secretary of State

Suite 152, State Capitol

700 Capital Avenue

Frankfort, KY 40601

Students will have the option to submit applications online soon, according to the contests’ official web page.

The deadline to submit is December 23.

