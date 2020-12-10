Advertisement

KHSAA votes to keep current format for winter sports

Board of Control votes 12-5 to start winter sports practices December 14
KHSAA logo
KHSAA logo(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There has been a flurry of activity with the KHSAA Board of Control making crucial decisions to the high school winter sports seasons, but particularly with basketball.

Commissioner Julian Tackett said Thursday morning, “I’m not going to beat around the bush. We need to have it as late as we possibly can. That’s our best opportunity for success.”

The Board of Control decided otherwise and will continue the present course which was decided in November. The KHSAA Board decided in a 12-5 vote to begin practices Monday, December 14th with game competition beginning January 4th.

Also on Thursday, the KHSAA votes 14-3 in favor of scheduling the boys Sweet 16 tournament between March 29-April 8 at Rupp Arena.

The Commissioner recommended pushing the Sweet 16s between the dates of April 24-May 9. That was voted against by the Board by a 9-8 count.

A big piece to this puzzle deals with spring sports. The 2020 high school spring sports were canceled due to Covid and that, more than likely, had a big impact on Thursday’s vote. The later basketball continues, the bigger the impact on a shortened season for baseball, softball, tennis as well as track and field.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

The Kentucky High School Athletics Association has set a new start date for high school winter...
KHSAA votes to keep start date for basketball; changes window for Sweet 16
Julius Dixon came off the bench to score 16 points to lead Morehead State
Dixon lifts Morehead State past Transylvania 77-55
Blair Green scored a career-high 17 points
No. 9 Kentucky women beat Marshall 79-45 to improve to 5-0
Coach John Schlarman with Luke Fortner, Landon Young and Drake Jackson.
John Schlarman named Broyles Award nominee