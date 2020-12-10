KHSAA votes to keep current format for winter sports

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There has been a flurry of activity with the KHSAA Board of Control making crucial decisions to the high school winter sports seasons, but particularly with basketball.

Commissioner Julian Tackett said Thursday morning, “I’m not going to beat around the bush. We need to have it as late as we possibly can. That’s our best opportunity for success.”

The Board of Control decided otherwise and will continue the present course which was decided in November. The KHSAA Board decided in a 12-5 vote to begin practices Monday, December 14th with game competition beginning January 4th.

Also on Thursday, the KHSAA votes 14-3 in favor of scheduling the boys Sweet 16 tournament between March 29-April 8 at Rupp Arena.

The Commissioner recommended pushing the Sweet 16s between the dates of April 24-May 9. That was voted against by the Board by a 9-8 count.

A big piece to this puzzle deals with spring sports. The 2020 high school spring sports were canceled due to Covid and that, more than likely, had a big impact on Thursday’s vote. The later basketball continues, the bigger the impact on a shortened season for baseball, softball, tennis as well as track and field.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.