Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital seeing more COVID-19 patients, but not being overwhelmed

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 11:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Some Kentucky hospitals are seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients.

One of those is Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset.

The hospital has seen its COVID-19 patient count increase in recent weeks. In fact, Governor Beshear reported this week that the southern to south-central region of Kentucky has a nearly 95 percent occupancy rate of ICU patients.

Dr. David Thomas says, while they do have an uptick in patients, he says the hospital has adequate resources and they are not running short on anything. He says they have appropriate ICU level care for anyone who needs it. Dr. Thomas says there have not been any problems as far as that.

Some hospitals around the nation have become overwhelmed but he says that’s not the case locally.

“The number of patients really does fluctuate, quite frequently, even on the same day, it could be different,” Dr. Thomas said. “Currently, we have about 30 patients in the hospital, with COVID-19. Although, that does change very rapidly.”

Dr. Thomas says the typical patient who has to be admitted is very short of breath, not oxygenating themselves very well, difficult lies with their energy levels, and being very fatigued.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital draws patients from a 14 county area.

