Advertisement

Lexington businesses donate new SUV to Purple Heart recipient

The payment-free vehicle was donated by Wells Fargo, Don Franklin Auto Group and the Military...
The payment-free vehicle was donated by Wells Fargo, Don Franklin Auto Group and the Military Warriors Support Foundation Transportation for Heroes Program.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Purple Heart recipient is getting a brand new SUV.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Charles Brandon Bailey has the keys to a 2020 GMC Terrain.

The payment-free vehicle was donated by Wells Fargo, Don Franklin Auto Group and the Military Warriors Support Foundation Transportation for Heroes Program.

The foundation helps smooth the transition from military to civilian life. In 2009, Bailey was critically wounded by an improved explosive device, or IED, in Afghanistan.

“It really hasn’t sunk in what I’m getting out of this, and it’s nothing I ever imagined,” Bailey said.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation not only helps vets with vehicles but also with mortgage-free homes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s not often when one of our anchors shares news about themselves. But WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy...
WKYT’s Kristen Kennedy heading for surgery thanks to alert viewers
How he relies on his family during a pandemic
Governor Beshear on extending the December restrictions, going back to school in January
Killen Generating Station collapse in Adams County.
Rescue turns to recovery with 2 workers still missing in Ohio power plant collapse
Dr. Sandy Schuldheisz, a doctor in Somerset, and her husband Steve, are battling COVID-19. Dr....
Somerset doctor told there weren’t any hospital beds for her husband battling COVID-19
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Gov. Beshear reports 3,481 new COVID-19 cases; sixth straight day with declining positivity rate

Latest News

Questions and concerns are still in the air about a vaccine which was developed and tested in...
WKYT Fact Check | Concerns about the COVID-19 vaccine
It seems like the Brent Spence Bridge has been closed forever, especially to the tens of...
Watch the progress: Timelapse of Brent Spence Bridge repairs
As we look ahead to colder temperatures, the Hope Center in Lexington has restarted its street...
Hope Center restarts street outreach team as cold temps settle in
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear reports record number of daily cases; 7th straight day positivity rate has declined