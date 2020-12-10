Lexington businesses donate new SUV to Purple Heart recipient

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Purple Heart recipient is getting a brand new SUV.

Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Charles Brandon Bailey has the keys to a 2020 GMC Terrain.

The payment-free vehicle was donated by Wells Fargo, Don Franklin Auto Group and the Military Warriors Support Foundation Transportation for Heroes Program.

The foundation helps smooth the transition from military to civilian life. In 2009, Bailey was critically wounded by an improved explosive device, or IED, in Afghanistan.

“It really hasn’t sunk in what I’m getting out of this, and it’s nothing I ever imagined,” Bailey said.

The Military Warriors Support Foundation not only helps vets with vehicles but also with mortgage-free homes.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.